Going in to Saturday afternoon’s Region 6D championship game, Westfield knew that visiting Madison would be no pushover.

After all, the two teams had already met in the regular season—a hard-earned 17-15 victory for Westfield on Oct. 5. If you were to go back even further and examine last season’s meeting between the two teams, you’d find another tough, low-scoring game in which Westfield eked out a 10-6 win.

Saturday’s game followed much the same template as those games, with both defenses dictating the proceedings from beginning to end. But it was the host Bulldogs who once again outdueled the Warhawks on defense and made just enough plays on offense in a 17-7 win.

The victory was the 37th in a row for Westfield (13-0), and it gave them their fourth consecutive regional crown. More importantly than that, it keeps their quest for a fourth straight state championship alive. The Bulldogs will host either Freedom-Woodbridge or W.T. Woodson in next Saturday’s Class 6 state semifinals.

With recent history pointing to a close, defensive-minded contest, perhaps the only question heading into the game was how much of an effect the steady rain that pelted the field for well over an hour before kickoff would have on ball control.

That question was answered immediately.

On the opening kickoff, Westfield’s Saadiq Hinton was unable to corral the wet ball, enabling Madison to pounce on it at the Bulldogs’ 39-yard line. The miscue proved advantageous for the Warhawks (10-3), as running back Brandon Walker took a delayed handoff three plays later and scampered 22 yards up the middle to give them a 7-0 lead.

While the slippery conditions affected both teams throughout the game, the Bulldogs clearly struggled to adapt to them early on, losing three first-half fumbles. As a result, Madison’s 7-0 lead remained intact heading into halftime.

“It’s unfortunate that we had to play [in the inclement weather],” Westfield Coach Kyle Simmons said. “It was obviously a big game with a lot on the line, but we had to come out here and play in a steady downpour.”

With the stakes as high as ever, the Bulldogs came out in the second half better suited to compete in the slip-and-slide the field had become.

On the Bulldogs’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Eugene Asante ripped off a 35-yard run down to the Madison 4-yard line. He followed that up by bulldozing his way into the end zone on the next play, tying the game at 7 with just over two minutes elapsed in the quarter.

Later in the quarter, Westfield put together a 65-yard drive that led to a 22-yard field goal by Riley Nugent and a 10-7 lead. Asante was once again the catalyst with his downhill running—the key play on the drive being his 21-yard run to convert a third-and-4 situation for the Bulldogs.

Asante finished the game with 114 yards on 17 carries.

“[Asante] has been with us for four years now,” Simmons said. “He’s been in the state championship game, so he knows how to respond in big situations for us.”

From there, Westfield’s defense took over. The Bulldogs did not allow the Warhawks to register a single first down in the second half, forcing quarterbacks Ry Yates and Patrick Berry to throw the ball while playing from behind. The combination of the Bulldogs’ pressure and the wet ball resulted in Yates and Berry going a combined 1-for-15 passing for 18 yards.

Asante added a second touchdown run, this time from a yard out, with 3:15 left in the game, all but slamming the door on Madison’s comeback hopes. The short, eight-yard scoring drive was made possible when Berry had the ball slip out of his hand on a pass attempt and the Bulldogs recovered it.

“We just needed a boost to go out and execute [in the second half],” Asante said. “And we got it.”