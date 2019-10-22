News More News
Clemson resonates with 4-star offensive tackle

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson attracted a trio of highly regarded junior offensive tackles to its win against Florida State little more than a week ago.

The new name in that group was Fairfax (Va.) Robinson four-star Tristan Leigh, who made his first visit to campus with his mother.

