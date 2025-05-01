Armstrong College Showcase Prospects

GW-Danville 2028 defensive lineman Tervon Glass was thrilled to get an offer recently from an ACC program.
Maury grad and LA Chargers 5th round draft choice KeAndre Lambert-Smith was among the guests on May 3, 2025.
Jefferson Forest has used outstanding pitching to thrust themselves into title contention this year on the diamond.
Patriot grad Jakai Moore is leaving the Palmetto State to play for the Tar Heels of UNC in the ACC.
Former Manchester standout Makai Byerson is on the move from West Virginia to Boston College in the ACC.
