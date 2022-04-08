Ari Watford interested in Virginia Tech

FORT MILL, S.C. - Virginia Tech's inward focus for recruiting under Brent Pry's coaching staff could be a boon for players from the Commonwealth. It should also help the Orange and Maroon be a bigger factor with elite in-state players than has been the case recently.

Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem 2025 defensive end Ari Watford is a player whose recruitment will fall into the latter category. The 6-5, 215-pounder already has over a dozen offers, including one from the Hokies.