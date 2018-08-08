When will Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI point guard Anthony Harris take his official visit to Blacksburg? The wait isn't much longer.

UConn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Ohio State are in the running for the remaining two official visits.

That the Hokies have the opportunity to host him first could be a good thing: the No. 66 player in the nation has long maintained interest in the home-state school, and a solid visit could encourage him to wrap things up sooner rather than later, possibly even reducing the total visit schedule he intends to take.

A 6-3, 185-pounder, Harris has long been one of Virginia Tech's top priorities at the point guard position. Buzz Williams and staff have yet to reel in their first Class of 2019 commitment (since losing a trio of commitments in the class last Fall, though none of those three have committed elsewhere yet and their decommitments were by mutual consent).