Anthony Harris Enters Transfer Portal

North Carolina guard Anthony Harris has entered the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons in Chapel Hill, he tweeted Wedenday afternoon.

Harris didn’t have a full season at Carolina, as each was marred by injury or otherwise.

As a true freshman, he didn’t play until UNC’s ninth game because had been rehabbing a knee injury suffered a year earlier in high school. But after five games, Harris tore his other knee and was lost for the remainder of the season after averaging 6.8 points for the Tar Heels.

The following year, Harris played in the last 16 games serving in a role off the bench. The 6-foot-4 athletic guard averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 assists, and had nine steals on the season.

This past season, Harris was one of Carolina’s top reserves averaging 11.7 minutes per contest, but the school announced after 14 games Harris would not play again for the remainder of the schedule because he was “unavailable.” Harris averaged 2.6 points in his action.

So, in parts of three seasons, Harris played 400 minutes (11.4 average) in 35 games at UNC, scored 122 points for a 3.5 average. He shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 35.7 (10-for-28) from three-point range.

The Woodbridge, VA, native also grabbed 26 rebounds, handed out 32 assists, and registered 15 steals.

Harris has three years of eligibility remaining, as 2019-20 was a redshirt year, 2020-21 was a COVID year, so he gets it back, and this past season counts as his freshman year.