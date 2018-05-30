Class of 2020 safety Malcolm Greene of Highland Springs, VA, was caught off guard when he learned North Carolina was extending him a scholarship offer during a meeting with first-year Tar Heels assistant coach Luke Paschall.

"When Coach (Luke) Paschall offered me, I was extremely excited, I was at a loss of words," he told THI. "I don't know too much about Coach Paschall as of right now, but I know a lot about the UNC program, because I was always a Ryan Switzer fan."

With an offer in hand, Greene is looking forward to visiting and learning more about the Carolina program this summer.

"I've been planning a visit down there, so I can learn a lot more about their program and what it's about," he said.