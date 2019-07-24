The summer is always a great time for prospects from around the country fan out and visit programs as well as work with their potential future coaches on the field. One of the prospects that took advantage of his summer break to get out on the road is 2021 Virginia three-star offensive lineman Tristan Leigh. The fast-rising offensive linemen make several camp stops, including at Alabama. Rivals.com caught up with him to talk about his time in Tuscaloosa.

"I went and camped at Alabama last month. I got a chance to go there and workout with Coach Flood. I already had an offer from them going into the camp but I still wanted to go up there and compete."

Feedback from coaches: "They were really impressed with me at the camp and my athleticism. They just want me to keep working and get stronger and bigger and keep filling out my frame."

Working with Coach Flood: "His coaching style is pretty laid back. He's cool about what he's doing and how things around going as long as you get it done right. It's one of those things where if you get it wrong, he will correct you and work with you until you get it right."

Talking with Coach Saban: "I got a chance to talk with him. He was pretty impressive in what he was speaking about. Everyone knows he's one of the best coaches ever but it wasn't like he was hard to talk to. He told me he likes my film and I have all the right things they're looking for in an offensive lineman."

Return visit to Tuscaloosa: "I'll be going back for a game in the fall for sure."