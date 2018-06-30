After a trip to College Station, where he picked up an offer after an excellent performance at a camp, the Aggie coaching staff put on the press.

Jones' decision came down to A&M and Virginia Tech, where both Vick and Smith played before moving on to the NFL. It seemed Jones was a slam dunk to go to Blacksburg for some time, but AggieYell.com has been told by multiple sources that the Hokies coaching staff relaxed in their recruitment of the big defensive lineman, leading him to look elsewhere.

That's just a few of the extremely talented crop of players to come from southeast Virginia over the past several decades. One of the best players in the newest wave of talent is Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan's Adarious Jones, who announced his commitment to Texas A&M Saturday. He is the 19th commitment for the 2019 class and the second defensive tackle.

That level of attention was enough to push the Aggies past the Hokies and obtain Jones' commitment, showing the national reach of Jimbo Fisher's new coaching staff.

While Jones played both defensive end and defensive tackle in Bishop Sullivan's 3-4 front, he projects as a defensive tackle in A&M's four-man front. He will look to join a rotation that could include fellow newcomer Josh Ellison along with Justin Madubuike, Jayden Peevy, Mohamed Diallo, Josh Rogers and TD Moton.

Looking at Jones' film, the thing that jumps out at you is his aggression. He's going up the field and forcing the issue against opposing linemen, looking to either push them into the backfield or go around them. He does an excellent job of shedding blocks and shows good balance, keeping his feet when opposing linemen attempt to cut block him.

He's also got excellent footwork for a big man. He keeps his feet moving and takes small quick steps, then accelerates when he finds the football. When he needs to, he also shows very nice lateral movement, frequently pushing an opposing lineman aside to keep moving and get to the ball carrier.

Jones looks like he's already bigger than his listed height and weight of 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds. A summer in the A&M weight program should get him to around 300 pounds, but he'll still have to adjust to being in a 4-3 (actually 4-2-5) defense and life in the SEC trenches. With the depth the Aggies have assembled, he may be looking at a redshirt year in 2019, but his upside is obvious and considerable.