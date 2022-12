A former 5-star recruit out of Virginia Beach, Va., Grimes seriously considered A&M before committing to UNC and reclassifying in 2020. He was a three-year starter in Chapel Hill and led the team with 7 passes defensed in 2022. He also added 36 tackles this past season.

Grimes visited last weekend and promptly cancelled plans to visit USC, making it clear A&M was his destination of choice. He will likely step right into the starting lineup across from Tyreek Chappell in 2023.

Grimes joins Chappell, Deuce Harmon, Bravion Rogers, Bobby Taylor and Jayvon Thomas on a revamped Aggie corner room.