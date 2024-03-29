Ed Young is one of the last of a dying breed in Virginia High School Basketball. A veteran sideline boss with a no-nonsense approach and acumen in turning around downtrodden programs or elevating competitive ones to new heights.

Young has spent time at four different High Schools in the Commonwealth - first achieving Championship success in his early 20's at Suffolk High, then orchestrating re-building jobs at both Norview High in Norfolk and Green Run High in Virginia Beach before landing at Nansemond River High, where he's spent the past 20 years.

Through 34 seasons at the High School level, his record of 517-297 overall ranks among the state's elite. However, the time has come for a change.

According to Young, Nansemond River has decided not to renew his basketball coaching contract for the 2024-25 campaign.

"I'm in shock. My intent was to come back one more year. It's hard to convey what I want to convey because I'm still emotional over this and trying to grasp it," Young told VirginiaPreps.com.