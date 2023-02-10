Playing in the Adam Ward Classic that was held at Salem High School, two of the top teams in the state regardless of classification squared off in Radford and Northside. The two teams had to play beyond the 32 minutes of regulation to settle a winner in overtime. Northside made a couple more plays in the overtime to defeat the Bobcats 50-47 in front of a standing room only crowd.

The game was a defensive-minded, intense battle. After the opening eight minutes, the score saw Northside ahead by a slim 6-5 margin. The second quarter was more of the same with Radford taking a one-point advantage into intermission, 16-15. Radford’s two main scoring threats, Elijah Kelly and Gavin Cormany, accounted for 11 of the Bobcats 16. Northside at intermission was led by guard Cy Hardy with six.

Scoring picked up considerably in the second half as Northside took the lead back, 30-29, by the end of the third quarter. This seesaw affair pitted top-notch strategy from well-revered coaches, Rick Cormany of Radford and Billy Pope of Northside. Playing a 2-3 zone was Radford, while Northside used its in-your-face, man-to-man defense.