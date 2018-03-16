VirginiaPreps.com

804 All-Star Game returns for its 15th consecutive year Richmond, Va.

The longest running high school all-star game in the greater Richmond area returns on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Richard Bland College. The 804 All-Star Game is back to feature the top 25 senior basketball players in the area once more in their hometown before their high-school career closes.

This highly anticipated event has featured several players that have gone on to have stellar college careers, and some have even become professional players overseas or in the NBA. Former 804 Game MVPs, Sacramento King Frank Mason (2012) and Washington Wizard Devin Robinson (2014) are currently playing in the Association.

The event features 3-point and dunk contests, followed by the best from north and south of the James River competing in a game for bragging rights. Region player of the year Timon Jones of Henrico, Hampden-Sydney commit Jack Wyatt (Collegiate) and Eastern Arizona pledge Nathaniel Pollard (Highland Springs) will lead the North team. For the South, Penn State signee Rasir Bolton, Old Dominion pledge Jason Wade (Trinity Episcopal), L.C. Bird’s Tyrek Williams (Norfolk State) and Millwood’s DeAndre Thomas (Samford signee) highlight the squad.

Tickets are $12 at the door. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact 804 Game Director Stephen Lewis at (804) 304-4660 or stelew32@gmail.com.