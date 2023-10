It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on October 28, 2023. The fellas go through the High School Football action from around Hampton Roads and the entire state of Virginia.

They also look ahead to the BIG Peninsula District showdown between undefeated Warwick and reigning two-time State Champ Phoebus. Joining the show will be longtime JMU Broadcaster Curt Dudley as we preview JMU hosting ODU in Harrisonburg in a much-anticipated Sun Battle matchup between two in-state College Football teams. NFL Week 8 Picks with Hatfield, Coach Young and Bruce Pearl + you can interact with us!





