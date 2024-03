It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on March 2, 2024.

Matt and Ed go through the State Basketball quarterfinals and semifinals, including highlights as well as interviews. You'll hear from Hampton Head Boys Basketball Coach Eric Brown as well as Head Girls Basketball Coach Shanda Bailey, both of whom will be competing for Class 4 state titles next week.

They'll go through the brackets and make picks.

The fellas will discuss the hiring of Mike Jones as the new Head Men's Basketball Coach at Old Dominion.

PLUS, a BUY or SELL Top 25 edition on College Basketball.





