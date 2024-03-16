It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on CoVA Sports TV on March 16, 2024.

The fellas recap the Class 6 and Class 5 State Championships, where the likes of Princess Anne and Manchester Girls as well as South Lakes and Woodside Boys took home titles.

You'll catch a postgame interview with Woodside Head Basketball Coach Stefan Welsh, who achieved the feat of winning back-to-back state titles as both a player and now on the sidelines with the Newport News program.

Matt and Ed will play a College Basketball edition or BUY or SELL on the eve of Selection Sunday.

Sticking with the College Hoops theme, the special guest will be Brad Wachtel, a guru when it comes to the sport to break down who should get in and who will likely be left out of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.



Details on a special bracket contest, too.





