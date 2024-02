It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on February 3, 2024.

Matt and Ed go through some wild finishes in High School Basketball that saw Maury and Oscar Smith win dramatic fashion, plus hear from Coach Dwight Robinson of Landstown after he notched his 400th career victory.

Evan Kee, Head Men's Basketball Coach at The Apprentice School, will join the fellas to get everyone caught up on the season for the Builders in Newport News.

Andrew Jones, the Public of Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC site on the Rivals Network), also stops by to discuss the ACC rivalry showdown between the Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils.





