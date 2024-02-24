It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on February 25, 2024.

Matt and Ed go through the regional basketball playoffs, including with highlights as well as interviews with Landstown Coach Dwight Robinson, Woodside Coach Stefan Welsh, Masiah Wells-Stevens of the Wolverines, Green Run Coach Kenneth Harris, David 'Trey' Miller from the Stallions, plus Princess Anne Head Girls Basketball Coach Darnell Dozier and standout Micah Ojo.

Old Dominion Field Hockey Coach Andrew Griffiths joins the show to discuss his program as well as Total Field Hockey Academy coming up at the Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach.

Plus, the guys make their State Champion picks in all six classifications, boys and girls, as well as an upset in College Basketball for today.





*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com