It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on February 17, 2024 Matt and Ed talk about the passing of Norfolk native and College Basketball coaching icon Charles 'Lefty' Driesell at the age of 92.

The guys also take a closer look at the High School Basketball Playoffs with interviews - including Booker T. Washington's Levi Wall, Clint Wright from Lakeland and Landstown's Dwight Robinson - huge coaching news on the football front involving Darryl Overton landing at Hayfield and Mickey Thompson retiring at Stone Bridge, plus hit on much more!





