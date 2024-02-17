It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on February 10, 2024.

Matt and Ed go through the latest in High School Hoops, which includes a playback interview with Hampton Crabbers Head Coach Eric Brown.

Paul D. Camp Community College Head Men's Basketball Coach Franklin Chatman joins the show to discuss his new program based out of Suffolk, which features some local homegrown talent on the roster.

Charean Williams, longtime NFL reporter covering the sport for Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports, joins Matt to preview Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, Matt, Ed and Bruce Pearl of the Virginia Mustangs offer up their picks on the Big Game as well.



