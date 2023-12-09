It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on December 9, 2023.

The fellas preview the six VHSL State Football Championship games, including the two that Matt will be calling on the NFHS Network held at UVA's Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

They also remember the life and legacy of former Old Dominion and Randolph-Macon Head Basketball Coach Paul Webb, who passed away at the age of 94.

Matt and Ed discuss whether the College Football Playoff got it right with Alabama and Texas among the final four alongside Michigan and Washington OR if Florida State belonged in the field.

It's also time to play some FACT or FICTION with a special guest matching wits against Coach Young. Also, Week 14 NFL Picks with Hatfield, Young and Bruce Pearl of the Virginia Beach Mustangs.



