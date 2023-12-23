It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on December 23, 2023.

Matt and Ed reflect on what transpired this past week in the sports world, including best wishes to Old Dominion Head Basketball Coach Jeff Jones, who suffered a heart attack in Hawaii.

The guys ask what are your favorite Christmas movies of all-time? They also provide theirs.

Bethel Head Basketball Coach Craig Brehon joins the show to disuss the Iverson Holiday Showcase that is taking place at Bethel High in Hampton today.

We air interview playbacks with Western Branch Hoops Coach Charles Thomas, Lake Taylor Hoops Coach Derek 'Yogi' Edwards and Lake Taylor dual-sport athlete Elijah Washington, who's headed to play his College Football in the ACC at Syracuse.

Also, Week 16 NFL Picks with Hatfield, Young and Bruce Pearl of the Virginia Beach Mustangs.





*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com