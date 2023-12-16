It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on December 16, 2023.

Matt and Ed are joined by Phoebus Head Football Coach Jeremy Blunt, who has guided the Phantoms to three straight state titles and 35 consecutive victories after outlasting Salem in a thrilling 21-14 Class 4 State Championship last Saturday in Lynchburg at Liberty University.

The Phantoms won on an 86-yard touchdown pass from freshman Maurikus Banks to senior wide receiver Keyontae Gray.

The guys go through the other five State Championship games, which saw Freedom-Woodbridge, Maury, Liberty Christian, Radford and Galax bring home hardware.

Matt and Ed play some interviews from the hardwood with Virginia Wesleyan Head Basketball Coach Dave Macedo and Grassfield Head Basketball Coach Erik Johnson.

Also, Week 15 NFL Picks with Hatfield, Young and Bruce Pearl of the Virginia Beach Mustangs.





