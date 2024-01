It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on January 6, 2024.

The guys discuss how they rang in the New Year of 2024 while discussing some of the latest happenings on the hardwood.

We have some interview playbacks from coaches such as Kempsville's Darren Sanderlin and Catholic's Bobby Steinburg.

Chuck Culpepper from the Washington Post will join the guys to discuss Monday night's College Football National Championship between Michigan and Washington.

Also, Week 18 NFL Picks with Hatfield, Young and Bruce Pearl of the Virginia Beach Mustangs.





