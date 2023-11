It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on November 25, 2023.

The fellas go through Round 3 results from the Virginia High School Football Playoffs as regional titles were handed out with the top storylines and much more.

Indian River Head Football Coach Brandon Carr is scheduled to join the show to discuss his team's thrilling 10-7 win over Green Run in the Region 5A Finals. We've also got postgame sound from Maury's 48-20 rout of Warwick in the Region 5B title game as the Commodores won their sixth straight regional crown.

The guys play BUY or SELL with questions from all over the sports world. NFL Week 12 Picks with Hatfield, Coach Young and Bruce Pearl + you can interact with us!



