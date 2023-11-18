Advertisement
757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 11-18-2023

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on November 18, 2023.

Matt recaps his trip to Ball State and Arkansas, pinch-hitting on the radio call for ODU Men's Basketball. The fellas go through Round 2 results from the Virginia High School Football Playoffs with the top storylines and much more.

We'll hear from the Poquoson Islanders after their big region semifinal win over King William + look ahead at the 24 regional title games around the Commonwealth.

The guys play WHO YA GOT with 5 picks from College Football, one of which involves a team from the state of Virginia.

NFL Week 11 Picks with Hatfield, Coach Young and Bruce Pearl + you can interact with us! ***


