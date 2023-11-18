It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on November 18, 2023.

Matt recaps his trip to Ball State and Arkansas, pinch-hitting on the radio call for ODU Men's Basketball. The fellas go through Round 2 results from the Virginia High School Football Playoffs with the top storylines and much more.

We'll hear from the Poquoson Islanders after their big region semifinal win over King William + look ahead at the 24 regional title games around the Commonwealth.

The guys play WHO YA GOT with 5 picks from College Football, one of which involves a team from the state of Virginia.

NFL Week 11 Picks with Hatfield, Coach Young and Bruce Pearl + you can interact with us!





