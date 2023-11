It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on November 11, 2023.

Matt Hatfield is in Indiana, with an assignment covering ODU Men's Basketball, while Coach Young is in Suffolk as he gears up for the start of basketball season. But the fellas are ready to go through Round 1 of the 2023 VHSL Football Playoffs across all six classifications.

Interviews with a couple of victorious Southeastern District teams - Indina River standout Jordan Harris and Nansemond River Head Coach Alonzo Ricks Jr. - are highlighted.

Also, the guys weigh in on a couple of topics in the sports world on the college level, including bats invading a gym, plus Week 10 NFL Picks with Hatfield, Young and Bruce Pearl.





*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com