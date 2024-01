It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on January 20, 2024.

Matt and Ed go through the latest High School Hoops action around the '757' area code, plus look ahead to the upcoming 15th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic at Green Run High in Virginia Beach. One of the teams that will be partaking in the action for Session 2 next weekend is Landstown and we catch up with their Head Coach, Dwight Robinson, after a recent win over Princess Anne.

Is Coach Young equipped to give it a try at FACT or FICTION when it comes to VaPreps Classic trivia? Find out.

Plus, the guys - Hatfield, Young and Virginia Beach Mustangs maestro Bruce Pearl - provide their NFL Divisional Round Playoff Picks.





