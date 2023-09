Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young present another episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk at the PLEX on September 23, 2023 as they go through the High School Football action from a rain-soaked week, plus look ahead to key matchups.

The fellas also answer the Mailbag questions, examine the six matchups between Top 25 ranked teams in College Football and chat with Bryan Driskell from Irish Breakdown about Notre Dame and Ohio State.

To close out, it's NFL Week 3 Picks with Hatfield, Young and Bruce Pearl. Tune in!





