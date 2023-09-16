Check out another episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young at the PLEX for September 16, 2023.

Matt and Ed open by going through the Thursday night results across the High School Football scene, which includes Beach District games and an interview with victorious Landstown Head Football Coach Robert Jackson after his team's road triumph at Bayside.

The fellas then go through Friday night's games and hear from North Cross Head Coach Shannon Taylor as well as lineman Moritz Schmoranzer, a Pittsburgh commit, following their comeback win over Atlantic Shores at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

In the second hour, Matt chats with Wake Forest Play-by-Play Voice Stan Cotten before the 2-0 Demon Deacons visit the 1-1 Monarchs of Old Dominion in Norfolk.

Coach Young and Hatfield go through another edition of 'Hat's Hits,' with 5 Takeaways from the latest week in High School Football.

To close out the show, it's Week 2 NFL Picks against the spread as both Matt and Ed try to re-group from a 1-2 start.





