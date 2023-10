It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on October 7, 2023.

The fellas go through the High School Football action from the first October Friday night of 2023, including three games that were decided in the closing seconds with Oscar Smith edging Indian River, Warhill rallying past Lafayette and Kellam stunning Tallwood.

Interviews with Tabb Head Coach John Byron as well as Oscar Smith freshman QB Lonnie Andrews III and Tigers Head Coach Chris Scott appear on the program.

Week 5 NFL Picks, plus NLDS and ALDS projections in the MLB Playoffs, a little bit of College Football sprinkled in and so much more.



*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com