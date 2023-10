It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on October 14 2023.

The fellas go through the High School Football action from a Friday the 13th in October, including a couple of exciting finishes around Hampton Roads.

Interviews with Menchville Head Coach Rodney Taylor after his team's big win over Hampton at Darling Stadium as well as Blue Ridge Head Coach Clint Alexander following his team's victory over Atlantic Shores in VISAA action.

The fellas delve through the latest VaPreps Top Tens + talk some College Football with David Glenn of the David Glenn Show AND go through week 6 NFL Picks as well as hit on the MLB Playoffs hitting the ALCS and NCLS rounds.





