VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 3-13-21 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 3-13-21 Show
The 27th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on March 13, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Matt goes through the Friday night High School Football Scoreboard, then tackles some College Hoops on the eve of Selection Sunday.
Guests on the program included Kempsville Head Football Coach Daryl Cherry following his team's shutout of Landstown, and Norm Wood, who covers the ACC for the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot.
Opening Segment of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on March 13, 2021:
During the opening segment of the March 13th edition of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1, Matthew Hatfield and Dino Franza go around the area High School Football Scoreboard from Friday night action on the gridiron.
Matt talks College Hoops (NSU + ODU):
Matt Hatfield and Dino Franza go over some College Hoops, including ODU's run coming to an end in both the Men's and Women's Conference USA Basketball, and Norfolk State as the Spartans get set to play for a MEAC Championship on the eve of Selection Sunday.
This was during the March 13, 2021 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1, powered by Larry King Law.
Kempsville Head Football Coach Daryl Cherry:
Kempsville Head Football Coach Daryl Cherry joins us to discuss the Chiefs big victory over Landstown from the night before, key standouts and outlook for the rest of the season for the Virginia Beach school.
Norm Wood on UVA, Va. Tech and ACC Hoops:
Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot sports reporter Norm Wood chats with Matt Hatfield about UVA, Virginia Tech and the ACC in College Hoops with the NCAA Tournament approaching during the March 13, 2021 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.
College Hoops Sound from Joe Lunardi:
Matt and Dino talk more College Hoops, including some reaction to comments from Joe Lunardi of ESPN on the ACC as well as Liberty.
Matt and Coach Young Talk HS Football + March Madness:
Matt Hatfield is joined by his usual cohort, Coach Ed Young, to go over the night's High School Football results, their picks, the playoff positioning, and also hit on some College Hoops on Selection Sunday weekend.