VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 3-13-21 Show

The 27th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on March 13, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Matt goes through the Friday night High School Football Scoreboard, then tackles some College Hoops on the eve of Selection Sunday.

Guests on the program included Kempsville Head Football Coach Daryl Cherry following his team's shutout of Landstown, and Norm Wood, who covers the ACC for the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot.

Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



