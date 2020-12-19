VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 12-12-20 Show

The 17th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on December 12, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Among the guests were Norm Wood of the Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot talking some ACC football along with former Washington Super Bowl Champion Rick 'Doc' Walker in the Legends of Sports update.

Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.

** Note - The guys are on holiday break until January 9, 2020, but will be providing Zoom video blogs in the meantime ***



