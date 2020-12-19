VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 12-12-20 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 12-12-20 Show
The 17th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on December 12, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Among the guests were Norm Wood of the Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot talking some ACC football along with former Washington Super Bowl Champion Rick 'Doc' Walker in the Legends of Sports update.
** Note - The guys are on holiday break until January 9, 2020, but will be providing Zoom video blogs in the meantime ***
Opening Segment for 12-12-20 Show - Tackling ODU/VCU + VHSL Mask Requirement Issue:
To open the December 12, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1, Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young discuss the ODU at VCU College Hoops matchup, plus dig into the latest with VHSL winter sports and the recent news of masks being required for activities.
College Football Talk + Bruton AD Richard Onesty:
Matt and Ed play some sound with Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu, a Bethel grad who appeared on Packer & Durham on the ACC Network earlier this week. Plus, the guys hear from Bruton AD Richard Onesty on the challenges for athletics during COVID-19.
BUY or SELL College Football with Matt and Ed:
Following sound from UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall, Matt Hatfield and Ed Young play some BUY or SELL concerning College Football. as well as one on the sport of College Basketball.
Norm Wood:
Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot sports reporter Norm Wood joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young to discuss the clash for the Commonwealth Cup in College Football between UVA and Virginia Tech on Saturday night, plus talk holiday shopping.
Former Washington Super Bowl Champ Rick 'Doc' Walker:
Former Washington NFL tight end and Super Bowl Champion Rick 'Doc' Walker joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Charles Hatcher (Norview HS fame) during the Legends of Sports update to discuss how the 'Football Team' looks following their upset of previously undefeated Pittsburgh in advance of the key matchup at San Francisco on Sunday.
This aired during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on December 12, 2020.
NFL Week 14 Pick 3 Selections:
Week 14 of the NFL Pick 3 selections with Matt Hatfield, Coach Ed Young and Dino Franza follows a couple of updates on hoopers Ahmad Caver (ODU fame) and San Jose State's Richard Washington, who starred at Walsingham.