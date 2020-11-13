VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 11-7-20 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 11-7-20 Show
The 12th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young (Nansemond River HS) aired on November 7, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1, beginning once again with a tribute to the VirginiaPreps.com Publisher's excellence in NFL picks compared to his counterpart.
Among the guests were John Harvey from Charlottesville's Daily Progress newspaper on the sports scene around the state with the VHSL aiming to return to play in December, plus David Glenn of the ACC Sports Journal and The Athletic to discuss College Football matchups involving Clemson and Notre Dame as well as Virginia Tech and Liberty. David also settled on whether he agrees with Matt or Ed pertaining to their question with ACC basketball set to start soon.
Opening Segment for November 7, 2020 Show:
Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young go around the sports scene, including the key College Football games upcoming, news of Arlington Schools electing not to play winter sports (a decision which they later reversed), and a key member of ODU Men's Basketball Team announcing he will miss the upcoming season.
Daily Progress Prep Sports Reporter John Harvey:
Daily Progress reporter John Harvey out of Charlottesville joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young to discuss the state of prep sports and challenges for the return of High School activities in December for the winter scene.
Mark Butts Calls in:
Mark on a cell calls in and it's not just any ordinary Mark. Former First Colonial Head Basketball Coach Mark Butts, a Virginia Wesleyan Hall of Famer, joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during this segment of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.
ACC Sports Journal Founding Editor David Glenn:
David Glenn of the ACC Sports Journal (ACCSports.com), The Athletic and David Glenn Show joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young to discuss the Clemson at Notre Dame matchup, unbeaten Liberty hosting Virginia Tech and also provide some thoughts on the basketball season in the ACC.
Buy or Sell Questions in College Football for Matt and Ed:
Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young play BUY or SELL with some of the hot button topics and questions involving the sport of College Football, including a couple that features local players out of the '757' area code.
Week 9 NFL Picks with Matt and Ed:
Matthew Hatfield (18-4-2 against the point spread coming in) and Coach Ed Young give their Pick 3 selections for Week 9 in the National Football League, plus Dino Franza offers up a 'Dino Dog' in the league where they play for pay.
After eight consecutive winning weeks on the season, is this when Hatfield's streak comes to an end?