VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 11-7-20 Show

The 12th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young (Nansemond River HS) aired on November 7, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1, beginning once again with a tribute to the VirginiaPreps.com Publisher's excellence in NFL picks compared to his counterpart.

Among the guests were John Harvey from Charlottesville's Daily Progress newspaper on the sports scene around the state with the VHSL aiming to return to play in December, plus David Glenn of the ACC Sports Journal and The Athletic to discuss College Football matchups involving Clemson and Notre Dame as well as Virginia Tech and Liberty. David also settled on whether he agrees with Matt or Ed pertaining to their question with ACC basketball set to start soon.

