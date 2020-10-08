VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 10-3-20

Hear the full episode from October 3, 2020 of 757 Saturday Sports Talk, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Matt and Ed go over the latest action in the MLB Postseason. They also make their Week 4 NFL Picks - along with Dino Franza and Kyle Hightower - and sprinkle in some local flavor.

Among the guests were Norfolk State Head Men's Basketball Coach Robert Jones and Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett, a graduate of Chesapeake's Indian River High School.

Before signing off, the guys give Preakness picks and somebody actually correct pegs the winner.

