VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 10-10-20

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 10-10-20
The eighth episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on Saturday, October 10, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Virginia Tech play-by-play broadcaster Jon Laaser was the guest on this abbreviated episode as he previewed the Hokies visit to North Carolina in an ACC Top 25 showdown.
Matt and Ed also went over the baseball playoffs, NBA Finals, news involving William & Mary athletics, plus played some Buy or Sell College Football style.
Opening Segment:
Matthew Hatfield, Coach Ed Young and Dino Franza go around the sports world, including the Rays win over the Yankees, Heat preventing the Lakers from hoisting the NBA Championship trophy on Friday night, and the news of William & Mary parting ways with its Athletic Director during the October 10, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.
BUY or SELL College Football Segment:
Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young play BUY or SELL with College Football hitting its stride on the second Saturday of October during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Virginia Tech PxP Voice Jon Laaser:
Virginia Tech play-by-play broadcaster Jon Laaser previews the ACC Top 25 showdown between the Hokies and North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill with Matt Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk.
Week 5 NFL Picks with Matt and Ed:
Hear Week 5 NFL Picks with Matt Hatfield (9-1-2), Coach Ed Young (5-7) and Dino Franza as they give you three selections, plus take a closer look at our Poll on @757SportsTalk involving Hampton High grad Tyrod Taylor of the Chargers.