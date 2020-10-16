VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 10-10-20

The eighth episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on Saturday, October 10, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Virginia Tech play-by-play broadcaster Jon Laaser was the guest on this abbreviated episode as he previewed the Hokies visit to North Carolina in an ACC Top 25 showdown.

Matt and Ed also went over the baseball playoffs, NBA Finals, news involving William & Mary athletics, plus played some Buy or Sell College Football style.

Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, available online at espnradio941.com, and follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



