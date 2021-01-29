VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 1-23-21 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 1-23-21 Show
The 20th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on January 23, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Among the guests were a couple of Hall of Famers in Virginia Wesleyan Head Men's Basketball Coach Dave Macedo and 13 News Now Sportscaster Scott Cash. Macedo is in both the Somerset Athletic Hall of Fame and Wilkes University of Hall of Fame, while Cash is a member of the Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame.
Plus, Matt's usual co-host - Nansemond River Hoops Coach Ed Young - came on for the final two segments, which included making predictions on the NFL's Conference Championship games.
Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.
Virginia Wesleyan Hoops Coach Dave Macedo:
Virginia Wesleyan University Men's Basketball Coach Dave Macedo joined Matt Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Coach Macedo is in his 21st season leading the Marlins, where he's compiled a record of 431-151 overall entering the 2020-21 campaign. That includes a 251-85 mark in the ODAC along with a streak off 11 straight NCAA Tournaments. His tenure has been highlighted by winning the D-3 National Championship in 2006.
13 News Now Sports Director Scott Cash:
13 News Now Sportscaster from the ABC affiliate in Tidewater - Scott Cash - joined Matthew Hatfield to discuss the local sports landscape and beyond, including Major League Baseball, ODU Volleyball, High School Hoops, the likes of UVA and Virginia Tech on the College Hoops scene, plus NFL Conference Championship weekend during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Hour 1 from January 23, 2021:
Among the topics in Hour 1 of the January 23, 2021 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1, Matt Hatfield goes over some recent deaths in the world of sports, news and entertainment. We also highlight scores of local High School Basketball action in Hampton Roads, hit on ODU Women's Volleyball winning its first matchup, plus highlight other basketball news and chat with Virginia Wesleyan Head Basketball Coach Dave Macedo before his squad's ODAC opener.
Hour 2 from January 23, 2021:
Hour 2 of the January 23, 2021 edition of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 begins with an interview with 13 News Now sportscaster Scott Cash. Both Scott and Matt discuss all things sports. Nansemond River Hoops Coach Ed Young joins the show to chime in on how he's coping with no High School Hoops season in Suffolk, plus the fellas make their predictions for NFL Championship weekend.