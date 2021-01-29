VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 1-23-21 Show

The 20th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on January 23, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Among the guests were a couple of Hall of Famers in Virginia Wesleyan Head Men's Basketball Coach Dave Macedo and 13 News Now Sportscaster Scott Cash. Macedo is in both the Somerset Athletic Hall of Fame and Wilkes University of Hall of Fame, while Cash is a member of the Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame.



Plus, Matt's usual co-host - Nansemond River Hoops Coach Ed Young - came on for the final two segments, which included making predictions on the NFL's Conference Championship games.

Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



