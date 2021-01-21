VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 1-16-21 Show

The 19th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on January 16, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1. Among the guests were Salem Head Girls Basketball Coach Jason Clark, who starred at Kellam High School before going on to the University of Virginia, as well as Bennett Conlin of The Daily Progress and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer. Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



Matthew Hatfield goes over the High School Basketball scores from Friday night as well as news concerning area school divisions opting out of winter sports during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on January 16, 2021. Hatfield also hears from Keith in Smithfield, gives thoughts on ODU Men's Basketball following its loss at Rice, and provides observations from Alabama's win over Ohio State in the National Championship.



Salem High Head Girls Basketball Coach Jason Clark - who earned All-Tidewater honors as a player at Kellam High before going on to play at the University of Virginia - chats with Matt Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on January 16, 2021. Clark discusses the upcoming season for Virginia Beach basketball teams, challenges during the pandemic for a first-year Head Coach and memories from his playing days.



Bennett Conlin, who covers the University of Virginia for The Daily Progress, joins Matt Hatfield to discuss the Cavaliers - including the women's basketball team opting out of the rest of the season and the men's team gearing up for a key ACC matchup at Clemson.



Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer chats with Matthew Hatfield as well as Norview living legend Coach Charles Hatcher during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 about life in the NFL, playing for Vince Lombardi and much more.



