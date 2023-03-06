Each Saturday from 10 AM to 12 Noon EST on Priority Auto Sports Radio 94.1 - also known as ESPN Radio 94.1 in Tidewater - VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young go around the sports scene locally and beyond for their insight, analysis and interviews. The fellas often touch on High School Sports, and in this particular episode on March 4, 2023 with producer A.J. Risser at the controls while Hatfield was in Pensacola and Coach Young in the Virginia Beach studios, the VHSL State Basketball Tournament was the prime topic after touching on a wild ending involving ODU Women's Hoops in the Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals.



Hour 1 of 757 Saturday Sports Talk from March 4, 2023 on 94.1 FM features Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young recapping a wild win for ODU Women's Basketball over Troy in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Pensacola, then hitting on some Class 1 & Class 2 VHSL state Tournament quarterfinal scores. Oscar Smith Hoops Coach LaVar Griffin joins the show to chat about his Tigers winning their Class 6 State Tournament quarterfinal with Forest Park before a matchup vs. Patriot in the State Semis. The fellas also chat with King's Fork Head Girls Basketball Coach Maurice Fofana after his Lady Bulldogs defeated Region 4B Champ Matoaca in the State Tournament quarterfinals to earn a postseason re-match with Hampton in the next round.



