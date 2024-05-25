It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on Saturday May 25, 2024.

Matt and Coach Young go through their Memorial Day weekend plans with so many sports in action, including VHSL Region Baseball Playoffs, MLB, the NBA & NHL Conference Finals, the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600, hot dog eating contests + much more.

Jason Burton - Scouting Director for Prep Baseball Report (@PrepBaseballVA) - joins the show to discuss the High School Baseball scene in VA with the playoffs underway.

Interview playbacks with Class of 2025 football standouts Jaden Dabbs, a defensive back from Oscar Smith who's committed to Army, and Maury's Kendall Daniels, air on the program as well.

Matt gives us his Top 5 Games for College Football in 2024.

The fellas also play another edition of BUY or SELL with a mixture of sports related questions.



