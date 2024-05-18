It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on Saturday May 18, 2024.

Former Atlantic Shores and Duke standout Andre Dawkins joins the program to discuss his new gig as the Head Basketball Coach at Charlottesville High.

Pheldarius Payne, who starred at Nansemond River and Virginia Tech on the gridiron, stops by to discuss signing with the NFL's Houston Texans.

A conversation with Warwick's Messiah Delhomme - one of the top DB's in the Class of 2025 - from the Phillip Sims 7 on 7 Battle at the Beach airs as well.

Matt and Ed will play OVER or UNDER To close out the show, the fellas will offer up predictions on a pair of Game 7's in the NBA Playoffs + the Preakness Stakes.





