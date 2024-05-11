It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on Saturday May 11, 2024.

In this abbreviated episode, Matt and Ed discuss the latest in the sports world, including their recent trip to the Norfolk Scope as the Admirals suffered a double-overtime loss in the playoffs on Wednesday.

Hear from new Nansemond River Hoops Coach Joe Hassell as he takes over for Coach Young at the helm of the Warriors in Suffolk. Hassell played at Indian River in Chesapeake as well as in college at Randolph-Macon and Chowan.

We highlight some recent interview clips of area football players around Hampton Roads at showcase days. The fellas take mailbag questions from you all the viewers + listeners out there (send any future ones to hatfieldsports@gmail.com or post them to us on any of our social media platforms).





