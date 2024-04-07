It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on April 6th, 2024.

Coach Young and Matt discuss the Women's Final Four games from the night before, where unbeaten Southern Carolina beat NC State with Princess Anne grad Aziaha James, while Iowa outlasted Connecticut in a game that had a somewhat controversial finish.

Former Menchville and Christopher Newport standout Karen Barefoot who, led The Apprentice School to a National Championship and also once was Head Coach at Old Dominion, joins the show to discuss more of the Women's Final Four as well as talk about her new book.

Steve Lappas of CBS Sports Network stops by to reminisce about Five Star days with Ed, plus preview the Men's College Basketball Final Four with reigning National Champ UConn taking on Alabama, while Purdue takes on NC State.

The guys close out the show looking at the Chipotle Nationals with Paul VI, led by Duke signee Darren Harris, playing for a national title.





*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com