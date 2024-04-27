It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on April 27th, 2024.

The guys review their week, which included stops at both the Norfolk Scope to take in Ed's first ever Admirals hockey playoff game, and Harbor Park, where the Tides prevailed on Friday night.

Shane Hallam of Draft Countdown joins the show to recap the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. Milwaukee Bucks Play-by-Play Voice Dave Koehn, who once called games for the University of Virginia, is scheduled to stop by and discuss that opening round series of the NBA Playoffs that's currently in Indiana with the Pacers ahead 2-1

Matt and Coach Young also will play some BUY or SELL with a mix of sports related topics.



*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com