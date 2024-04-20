It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on April 20th, 2024.

The fellas talk everything sports related, including the 70th Annual Portsmouth Invitational Basketball Tournament taking place at Churchland High School.

Matt Miller of ESPN is scheduled to join the guys to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft. Bob Rathbun, Play-by-Play Voice of the Atlanta Hawks, stops by to discuss the NBA Playoffs. Also, a conversation with former WNBA All-Star and Champion Cynthia Cooper.

Coach Young and Hatfield will also give you their 2024 NBA Playoff Picks.





