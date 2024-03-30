It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on CoVA Sports TV on March 30, 2024.

Matt and Ed hit on the news involving Coach Young, who won't be returning to Nansemond River for a 20th season next winter. They also touch on the season opener for the Norfolk Tides and much more, including the NCAA Basketball Tournament reaching the Elite Eight round and a couple of locals performing well on the big stage.

David Glenn, who has won multiple North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year Awards, joins the show to discuss the NCAA Basketball Tournament, which has three ACC teams in the Elite 8.

The best place to go for David’s new YouTube channel, David Glenn Show podcasts and daily articles is his company’s new website: NCSportsNetwork.com

Matt and Ed will also do their MLB Over / Under Picks for the 2024 season.





*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com