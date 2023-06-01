Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com
In weather that would have made the producers of the TV show Survivors proud, former ODU Head Coach Bobby Wilder held his 1st Annual Football camp hosting 200+ campers. Assisting Coach Wilder was more than a half dozen D1 College coaches and former NFL players. The camp featured several plyers with D1 scholarship offers. I asked the D1 coaches who were some prospects that stood out. We highlight their feedback here,
The top prospect at the camp isn't even in high school yet. Lineman Nijal Thigpen (6-foot-5, 245) is a rising 8th-grader who already has scholarship offers from Virginia Tech and Buffalo.. Thigpen is currently in middle school so no high school is listed on his Rivals profile. How good is Thigpen? One of the D1 college coaches said he is a potential NFL guy while NFL Veteran Eli Harold said the 13-year old was "absolutely sensational".
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.