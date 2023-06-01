The top prospect at the camp isn't even in high school yet. Lineman Nijal Thigpen (6-foot-5, 245) is a rising 8th-grader who already has scholarship offers from Virginia Tech and Buffalo.. Thigpen is currently in middle school so no high school is listed on his Rivals profile. How good is Thigpen? One of the D1 college coaches said he is a potential NFL guy while NFL Veteran Eli Harold said the 13-year old was "absolutely sensational".