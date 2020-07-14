VirginiaPreps - 757 Athlete Discusses Recent Offer From Tar Heels

Class of 2024 cornerback Desmond Ricks will suit up for Oscar Smith High School for the first time this fall, but he already has a scholarship offer from North Carolina.

The Chesapeake, VA, athlete was one of two rising freshmen recently offered by the Tar Heels, as they continue to plant a very large flag in the 757. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, this young Tidewater phenom was offered by a Tidewater and UNC legend.

“Coach Dre Bly offered me last Saturday afternoon and I was very excited to receive an offer from such a good program academically and athletically,” Ricks told THI.

Ricks is no stranger to Chapel Hill. He attended several UNC football games last fall to visit his close friend and Carolina defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly.

“I’ve actually been to Chapel Hill for multiple home games last year to see Cam’Ron Kelly play, so I’m very familiar with the campus,” Ricks said.

Other than UNC, Ricks has picked up offers from Tennessee and Southern Mississippi.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up earlier this week with Ricks to further discuss his big early UNC offer.

Here is the rest of the interview: