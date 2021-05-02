VirginiaPreps - 4th Time is the Charm: Bulldogs Top Springers 13-10 In OT Classic!

In the fourth quarter, on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Varina High School I took a moment to look around and soak in the scene. Highland Springs and Stone Bridge fans on their feet in the stands, along the fence. Spectators in the parking lots watching, cars pulled over alongside Messer Road and watching from the perimeter fence. It almost felt normal as the biggest game of the season for both teams drew the biggest of crowds, even if you could not get a ticket. In that fourth quarter the Bulldogs and Springers were fighting for a state title, tied at 7 after a game saw both defenses rise to the occasion. Stone Bridge was averaging 58 points a game yet in the closing seconds of this one, they only had 7. It is only fitting that the two best teams in Class 5 could not settle this one in regulation. A tense few seconds of football became a tense few series in overtime. The Springers had their chance but had to settle for a field goal. With the Springer defense as tough as they come, that could have been enough but it wasn't. Stone Bridge backed up due to a penalty on third down put it in the air for the first time in overtime and sealed the deal breaking the heart of the Springers on the field. As Stone Bridge celebrated a hard fought and well earned win exercising years of frustration and being the bridesmaid, the Springers could be seen on the field sobbing... No more truer statement than "the thrill of victory & agony of defeat".



1st Half Story

On the opening drive of the game the Springers marched down the field, 81 yards they covered as they looked to make a statement early. Latrell Sutton who came up big a week ago with 2 touchdowns against Maury hauled in a 49-yard pass on this series. The Bulldogs defense, however, got it together quickly and kept the Springers out of the end zone. When the Springers attempted the field goal, it proved no good and the Springers missed a golden opportunity while the Bulldogs dodged a bullet. This would be as close to scoring as the Springers would get in the first half. The Springer defense came through holding the Bulldogs to a punt after they amassed 21 yards on their first possession of the day. The Springers second possession of the day would be as eventful as the first but for all the wrong reasons. After it appeared the Bulldog defense had held the Springers to a 3 & out the Springers were granted a reprieve when a person foul was called against Stone Bridge. Moments later, however, senior Jordan Jackson fumbled the ball and Skyler Martin came up with it. The Bulldogs went to work quickly covering 54 yards with the bulk of that on a 49-yard pass from Clemson-bound Billy Wiles to David Cobbs just before the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs had an early lead on a team they had lost to three times previously in this game! The Springers next two possessions netted just 15 yards and ended with a punt and turnover on downs. The Bulldogs were making it tough on this Springer offense. Just as much as the Springer defense was making it tough on the Bulldogs. Highland Springs defense held Stone Bridge to -1 yard on their next two possessions and Oklahoma-bound Damond Harmon came up with a big pass break on 2nd & 12 to thwart the Bulldogs advances. Things looked like they might turn around for the Springers as they covered 22 yards rather quick and would have had a big play on a Dent pass that was just off the fingertips of Sutton. On 2nd & 10 things went south when the Springers were called for a false start and two incompletions later the Springers were punting, unable to capitalize on the early momentum of this drive. The Bulldogs on their final possession of the first half came up 1 yard short of a first down thus the Bulldogs punted. A tough first half for the Springers ended as time expired in the half Kandler Martin getting to Juwan Dent with 1 of 4 sacks on the day.



2nd Half Story

Stone Bridge received the second half kick-off but dodged a bullet early when on the return the ball was fumbled twice but in each instance the Bulldogs were able to retain control. That said, the Springer defense held them to a 3 & out as the Springer defense came out attacking. The battle of defense continued as the Bulldogs defense was again on point holding the Springers to another 3 & out. The Springers Quanye Veney came up with a big reception but a penalty negated that play. On third down, Kandler Martin got to Juwan Dent with another sack. The Bulldogs with decent field position covered 36 yards behind two Eli Mason runs. The Bulldogs seemed poised to put another touchdown on the board but a false start call on third down stalled the Bulldog drive. When the Bulldogs went for the field goal, it came up short. A missed opportunity for the Bulldogs. The Springers were backed up at their own 20 as Dent and company went to work. Dent hit Veney with a 12-yard pass, and hit his mark to Michael Hodge and Latrell Sutton. The ball at midfield the Springers went back to the run, Jordan Jackson attempted to run up the middle but found the lane clogged; Jackson changed course, back and to the left, found the room, tuned on the jets and off he went for a 50-yard touchdown with defenders just out of reach! With the PAT the Springers had tied the game. The Bulldogs next possession saw Najee Richards amass 15 yards putting the Bulldogs at midfield rather quickly. On third down disaster struck when the ball was fumbled but the Bulldogs were able to recover but the loss of yards saw the Bulldogs punting. Although the Springers got a first down and saw a big hookup between Dent and Michael Hodge, the drive came to a halt yet again when Kandler Martin got to Dent on third down with another sack. Martin was Dent's worst nightmare on this day. After the Springer defense gave up a first down, the Springers shutdown the Bulldog offense with Stone Bridge mustering just 1 yard. On the next Bulldog possession Eli Mason fumbled the ball after being hit by Kelvin Gilliam and teammate Damond Harmon came up with the loose ball. Despite the defensive prowess of the Springers, the offense could not match the effort. The Springer offense came up 2 yards shy of a first on a fourth down play, turning it over on downs. The Springers next possession saw Dent absorbing another hit, this one by Skylar Martin for a loss of 5. With the Springers facing 2nd & 15 Dent goes airborne this time and sees his pass intercepted by Jacob Thomas! Stone Bridge had the ball at the 42 and went to work quick with a 12 yard pass to Thomas. Over the next series of plays the Bulldogs spread the ball out to a host of playmakers and although the Bulldogs were knocking on the door of a game-winning touchdown, the Springer defense thwarted every attempt! The Bulldogs attempted a field goal but it sailed wide left and we were headed to overtime!



Overtime

The Springers were on offense firs and on the first play the Springers came away with 2 yards but the second play was an incomplete pass. On third down Kandler Martin came up with the stop. The Springers had no choice but to go for a field goal and Jayden Alsheskie sailed it through from 30 yards out. Stone Bridge would get their shot. Najee Richards would pickup 8 yards on the first play. The Springer defense clamped down on two consecutive goal line runs which the Bulldogs could not penetrate getting as close as the one yard line. On the third down run the Bulldogs were called for a chop block, backing the Bulldogs back to the 16. 3rd & 16 QB Billy Wiles saw his man, Jacob Thomas headed for the end zone... Damond Harmon in tow, the pass was let go and both players went up for it and Thomas came down with it! The Bulldogs stormed the end zone in celebration as Stone Bridge wins their first state title since 2007!



Stone Bridge 13, Highland Springs 10 (OT) - Scoring Summary Play Score Time 49-yard pass from Billy Wiles to David Cobbs. Eros Aridi PAT good. Stone Bridge 7-0 :17(1Q) 50-yard run from Jordan Jackson. Jayden Alsheskie PAT good. Tied 7-7 1:22(3Q) 30-yard field goal from Jayden Alsheskie. Highland Springs 10-7 Overtime 16-yard pass from Billy Wiles to Jacob Thomas. Sone Bridge 13-10 Overtime

Players of the Game

Seen here as a sophomore in the State Championship with the Bulldogs, Jacob Thomas had a junior campaign to remember in helping lead Stone Bridge to state titles in basketball as well as football just a few months apart (Fred Ingham of Delbray.com)

Kandler Martin of Stone Bridge was a menace all game long. Although officially he is credited with 6 tackles, with my own eyes I saw him involved in more than just 6. Kandler also had 4 sacks as he menaced the Springer offense. As good as that defense was on this day, Jacob Thomas proved to be the hero of the game. Jacob intercepted the Springers last offensive possession of regulation and then of course he had the game-winning catch in the end zone. Quite a day for that young man.



Extra Points

This is the first state title for Stone Bridge since 2007, they improve to 2-8 in state finals. Highland Springs is now 4-3 in state final play, this was their first loss in the big game since 1989! 13 points scored by Stone Bridge is the fewest for the Bulldogs since October 2018 when Tuscarora held them to 14.



Post Game Presser